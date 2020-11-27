Here is a list of the telly world's most charming couples who found love in the industry

MUMBAI: Reading about couples' love stories and taking cues from them has become a habit for most of us. Celeb couples make us fall in love with them through their love story and how they keep the spark alive in their relationship/marriage.

Often a times, we have seen celebs getting linked to their co-stars. While most of the time, they are merely rumours, there are a few who find love while working together. Talking especially about the television celebs here, we have seen them find true love on the sets of their shows and making everyone gush over their chemistry.

Be it a reality show or a daily, whenever we see a spark between celebs, we start to wish for them to be together forever. Sometimes, the celebs, too, feel the same and take the next step of being together for a lifetime.

There are many television celebs who found love in the industry. Let's take a look at a few of them:

Divyanka Tripathi's love life has often made headlines. Divyanka tied the knot with actor Vivek Dahiya in July 2016. The couple met each other on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love while working together. They were not paired opposite each other on the show and despite the fact that they had less screen space, they made people fall in love with them. Divyanka and Vivek even won the trophy of the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

The bubbly couple of the television industry, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met each other on the sets of their show Miley Jab Hum Tum. They were paired opposite each other and their on-screen chemistry made viewers fall in love with them. After dating for a few years, Sanaya and Mohit tied the knot in January 2016.

Touted as one of the most adored and loved couples of the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other while working together. The two shared the screen space in Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika and Shoaib kept their relationship under the wraps and it was much later when fans got to know about it. The couple tied the knot in a nikah ceremony in February 2018.

Ravi and Sargun are head-over-heels in love with each other. The couple has been giving major goals to everyone to follow. They met on the sets of their show 12/24 Karol Bagh. It was on the sets of the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye, where Ravi proposed to Sargun for marriage and the actress said yes. Ravi and Sargun tied the knot in December 2013.

It was inside the Bigg Boss house when Prince Narula fell head-over-heels in love with Yuvika Chaudhary. The actor confessed his love on the show. Yuvika, too, fell in love with the way Prince treated her and decided to marry him. The couple tied the knot in October 2018.

While comedian Bharti Singh was a well-known face of the industry, not many were aware of Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It was only after their wedding that fans got to know more about Haarsh and their love story. For the unversed, Haarsh is a writer and wrote scripts for Bharti for her first show and that's how the two fell in love with each other and tied the knot in December 2017. Post which, the two have participated in a reality show and even hosted one.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister supports him in the fight he had with Kavita, says the actress provoked him

It was only when Hina Khan participated in Bigg Boss 11 that her fans got to know about her relationship with Rocky Jaiswal. Rocky and Hina met each other on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While Hina played the lead role in the show, Rocky was the supervising producer. The couple never fails to make people go gaga over their chemistry and fans are eagerly waiting for the two to tie the knot soon.

Gurmeet Chaudhary and Debina Bonnerjee met on the sets of their show Ramayan where they essayed the roles of Lord Ram and Sita. Their on-screen chemistry was loved by one and all and soon, they announced that they are dating each other. Post which, they were seen in a reality show together. Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011 in an intimate ceremony.

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta met on the sets of Meri Ashiqui Tumse Hi and fell in love with each other. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2017. Smriti and Gautam are proud parents to a baby girl Anayka.

It was only recently when Shaheer Shaikh made his relationship Insta-official. Shaheer is dating Ruchikaa Kapoor, who is the Senior Vice President of 'Balaji Motion Pictures'. The actor proposed to Ruchikaa for marriage and shared the happy picture on his Instagram handle. The duo tied the knot just a few days ago.

Also Read: Adaalat fame Urvashi Jogiya reveals why she turned down a few web shows for THIS reason

Credit: Times Now