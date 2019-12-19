Here is proof that Drashti Dhami can rock any look like a diva

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most popular faces of the small screen and has come a long way in her career. The actress has been a part of several hit TV shows in her long career span and created a name for herself.

While we all know Drashti is a terrific actress, there are lot more qualities that make her a complete package.

Talking about this, the most important thing we all adore about Drashti is her dressing sense and her style statement, which is always on point. In fact, she is one actress who can rock any look, be it Western or traditional. Also, Drashti has got killer looks She can be hot, bold, beautiful, and sexy all at at once, so much so that one cannot take their eyes off her.

Drashti enjoys a huge fan following on her Instagram account thanks to her stunning posts which she keeps sharing with her fans. The actress has flaunted different kinds of looks as per the occasion and completely rocked each of them.

Take a look at Drashti's pictures.

Drashti is truly a fashion inspiration to many girls!

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka opposite Shakti Arora. She has been away from the small screens since the show ended, and now her fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.