Here’s all you need to know about Uorfi Javed’s family

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed has been grabbing headlines for a while now ever since she made an appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The social media sensation began her career as a Tv actress with shows like Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Kasautii Zindagi Kay and many more.

Also Read- EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Uorfi came even more into the limelight after showcasing her bizarre and strange outfits that she says she designs herself because no designer would offer their clothes to her. However all that changed when Uorfi wore ace fashion designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s gold colored silk saree which she looked stunning in.



Uorfi was brought up in a conservative family in Lucknow. Here’s all you need to know about the social media sensation’s real family.

Uorfi’s father’s name is Ifru Javed. She has strained relationship with him as he used to physically and verbally abuse her a lot in her younger days because of which Uorfi has even attempted suicide many times. Uorfi is close to her mother Zakiya Sultana. Her brother’s name is Sameer Aslam and she has three sisters Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, and Dolly Javed.

In an interview Javed had said earlier, “I didn’t have my family’s support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a p*rn star. They wanted me to check my bank account, expecting to find crores. My father was physically and mentally abusive, and that torture lasted two years. I couldn’t remember my own name, people said such nasty things about me. No girl should go through what I went through”



Urfi has surely achieved a lot in a short span of time with her bold fashion choices and not caring about what people think or say.

She is surely an inspiration to many young girls.

Also Read- Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.