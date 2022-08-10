Here’s a Behind-The-Scenes look of the dashing star Sai Ketan Rao from StarPlus’ upcoming show Chashni, check it out

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and is filled with a lot of spicy entertainment.
Here’s a Behind-The-Scenes look of the dashing star Sai Ketan Rao from StarPlus’ upcoming show Chashni, check it out

MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel in particular is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that showcases women empowerment, like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu. These focus on family drama and romance, which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and is filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations is to be witnessed by the audience on screen. The show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters, who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.

Also read - Excusive! Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March

Recently, Star Plus aired the promo of their spiciest show Chashni. The promo depicts the tale of two sisters who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Roshni, is a firefighter in the show, whereas Chandni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.
It is revealed that Chandni, who is the younger sister, becomes the Saas of the elder one, Roshni.

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production. Other than Amandeep and Srishti, the show also stars the very popular and dashing actor Sai Ketan Rao.

This time, Sai Ketan Rao posted a behind-the-scenes video of the show and fans of the actor cannot keep calm about it.

Check out the post below:

 

 

Also read - Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

Tell us how excited you are about this upcoming show in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

