Here’s everything you need to know about the Alibaba: Ek Andaaz Andekha actress Manul Chudasama, check it out

The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves. However, Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have entered the show as the new leads and we must say that the audience's response is really lovely.
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha Sharma in the lead role, who played the character of princess Mariam and Sheezan M Khan played Alibaba.

The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves. However, now Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have entered the show as the new leads and we must say that the audience's response is really lovely.

Today, we are going to talk about Manul Chudasama, an actress who has left her mark with all her performances, no matter which role she played in the past.

Like many, the actress started her career with television commercials. However, later Manul worked her charm as she got a big break in the television show Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan where she played the lead role of Rani, opposite Sheezan M Khan.

Her current show isn’t the first time she’s working with Sab TV as she has earlier made the audience fall in love with her by playing the role of Princess Amrapali in ‘Tenali Rama’.

And after that, once again, she played the lead role Goddess Radha in Brij Ke Gopal which was opposite Paras Arora. Even though the show went off-air that same year, people took notice of Manul Chudasama and really appreciated her acting.

Manul Chadusama comes from Mumbai and we must say, she has achieved a lot in her short span of career. Manul always wanted to get into acting even though she was studying finance and preparing for higher studies.

Well, sometimes luck just works in your favour to attract everything that you want to do. That’s exactly what happened in the case of Manul. As she had done some television commercials, she got the experience of acting and explored the art.

Talking about Manul’s personal side of life, she has a younger brother. The father’s name is Brijesh Chudasama and her mother’s name is Rupal Chudasama.

She finished her graduation from Thakur College Of Science And Commerce. The actress loves dancing and has won many medals in football as well.

This is everything you need to know about Manul Chudasama. Tell us what you feel about her role in Alibaba.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

