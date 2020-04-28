News

Here’s how Angad Hasija was finalised as Alekh in Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar.com, Rajan Shahi revealed how he zeroed upon Angad Hasija as Alekh in Bidaai

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
28 Apr 2020 08:24 PM

MUMBAI: Since many Television shows have been brought back on Television due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, Star Plus show Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai has also returned.

TellyChakkar.com connected with the producer of the show Mr. Rajan Shahi and in a candid conversation with us, he shared interesting anecdotes about his shows.

When asked about how he zeroed upon Angad Hasija to play the character of Alekh in the show, he said, “The first time I saw Angad, he was huge and had a great physique which was actually a big no-no for Alekh’s character and thus there and then I rejected him as he wouldn’t fit the bill. After around 10-12 days, I saw a lean actor waiting for the audition, when I enquired, I got to know that it is Angad who has worked upon himself so that he could fit into Alekh’s character. I was quite impressed with his transformation but by then I had finalised another actor for the role. I called Angad on the first day of shoot and asked him and the other actor to give it a shot. I liked Angad’s take better and that's how we got him on board”.

Tags Star Plus Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai Angad Hasija Alekh Mr. Rajan Shahi TellyChakkar

