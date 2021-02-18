Here’s how Anupama would react if she was asked ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has hit the small screen only recently and the show is receiving a tremendous response from the viewers. The season 2 has witnessed lots of newness in the storyline apart from the additional star cast in the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Vandana Vithalani, Swati Shah among others have reprised their roles from the previous season. It was sometime ago that Indian music composer Yashraj Mukhate made a soundtrack of a particular scene from the show where Kokila Modi is seen asking Gopi Bahu that ‘Rasode mein kaun tha?’ The video had gone viral and now, we have a meme circulating as to how would Anupamaa react if she was asked the same question!

The meme is hilarious and will surprise you. Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Helly Shah, Pavitra Punia, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and others catch up on the #pawrihoraihai trend! Checkout the videos below…)