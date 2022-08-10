Here’s how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are spending their after the show

MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who played the role of Ram and Priya respectively earlier. The show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai and Pooja Banerjee. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

Viewers surely love the new track but at the same time they also miss the old and beautiful chemistry of Ram and Priya. The show isn’t just about love but also about friendship and it was truly different from a lot of the shows running these days with unique lead characters.

The new characters have taken the lead and are surely amazing in their performance but the fans of the show don’t just stop on watching the show but also go further and follow the stars on social media where they shower a lot of love and admiration on the actors.

Before the exit, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar had written en emotional note to the characters that they had played on the show. The audience got emotional and so did the co-actors.

Now for the ones wondering what has been going on in the lives of Nakuul and Disha after the show, check out the posts below and see how the actors have been enjoying their time after the show.

Talking about Disha Parmar, the actress can be seen enjoying her time travelling and also spending time with her husband, Rahul Vaidya.

Coming to Nakuul Mehta who can see seen spending some great family time.

