Here’s how Charrul Malik celebrated her birthday!

Charrul Malik

MUMBAI :It was actress Charrul Malik's birthday yesterday and she had an intimate celebration this year, with her family and close friends. The actress says that she has a simple tradition of praying every birthday morning.

“I celebrated my birthday with my family and close ones. We had a simple celebration, no pomp and show, no big party. It was a very close-knit affair. I pray to God and light up a diya. I thank God for everything he has given us. I pray for health, wellness and peace of mind,” she says.

Talking about her most memorable birthday celebration, she says, “In 2019, I gave a very big party where around 50-60 actors were there. It was good fun and was very special.

When asked about the most memorable birthday gift she has received until now, Charrul says, "There are many as my twin sister, Parul keeps sending me a lot of stuff from the US and we have similar choices. She sends me clothes, jewellery, perfumes etc, so I can’t figure out one gift that is my favourite. My mom used to always give me some unique clothes and she used to shop for trending stuff. She is no more but I still have those 20 year-old tops and they are still in good condition and I wear those sometimes. I have some things that I still wear which my mom gave me.”

Age is just a number, and Charrul says that she never gives it too much importance. “Aging is natural, so why think about it. We should think about the experiences and be healthy. Age should not be discussed at all. I don’t think much. Just keep thinking positive. My goal is to do some good movies and I want to explore different roles as an actor,” she says.  Charrul Malik is currently seen in Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

 

 

