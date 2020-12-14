Here’s how Dheeraj Dhoopar starts his day with the Kundali Bhagya gang!

MUMBAI: Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where he plays the lead role of Karan Luthra.

The show is a massive hit among the viewers and also topping the TRP charts. We all know that Dheeraj is one stylish actor and has never failed to impress us with his fashionable avatar. The actor is also often seen flaunting his luxurious car which he uses to commute to his show’s set.

As we all know, the entire cast of Kundali Bhagya is very close to one another. The actors bond like family and there is even a squad between the boys on the set. Well, while we all absolutely love watching the drama on the show, Dheeraj shared what his day with the Kundali gang looks like…

Take a look:

Dheeraj has a lot of swag! Don’t you agree?