Here’s how Digangana Suryavanshi got saved just in time from getting stranded in Hyderabad

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Digangana Suryavanshi could have been stranded in Hyderabad, but got saved just in time.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Digangna explained the whole situation, "This happened before the lockdown was officially announced by the PM. I had gone to the Mumbai airport to board a flight to Hyderabad for the shooting of my South film. On 19 March, I had to shoot for a Bollywood film in Mumbai and the next morning i.e. on 20th, I was supposed to fly to Hyderabad. My Mumbai shoot got canned after the whole producer association decided to call off the shoots between March 19-31, owing to the lockdown.”

She added, “Since I had a flight to catch on the 20th, I went to the airport and was waiting with my boarding pass, but the flight got delayed by one and half hour. Meanwhile, I got a call from the team of the South film that the shooting has been cancelled. So, in short, I returned home just in time, or else I would have been stranded in Hyderabad now. Had I even returned the same day to Mumbai from there, I would have had to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com