Here’s how Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share all the burdens of life in true sense; check

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most popular couples in telly land. Fans love their adorable chemistry.

The two set major relationship goals for their fans. They are indeed an ideal couple, who help each other with all possible chores in the house. The latest post shared by Dipika Kakar has her husband Shoaib washing utensils.

In the video shared by the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress, she is heard asking her husband what is he doing, and he gestures towards the utensils placed in the sink with a vessel in his hand. Isn't that sweet? "Sharing all the burdens of life in true sense and tagged him (sic)."

Take a look at the post here:

