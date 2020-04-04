News

Here’s how fans reacted when right-handed batsman ate with his left hand; check Virender Sehwag’s latest Insta post

Virender Sehwag has shared another post on Instagram and fans made interesting comments on it.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
04 Apr 2020 06:47 PM

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has a huge fan following, has shared a new post on his Instagram handle. It’s a picture which sees him having food. However, there’s more to it and fans could not stop themselves from flooding his comment section with their thoughts.  

Well, in the picture, the former Indian cricketer, who has 5.2m followers on Instagram, can be seen having food directly from the cooking pan. He was eating with his left hand.  

Virender, who hosted the web series Viru Ke Funde, captioned his post as, “Ekdum Makkhan.”  

To this, fans gave some interesting reactions. We came across comments like ‘Batting -right hand & eating -left hand’, ‘Left hand se kaun khata hai ?’, ‘Wah pajiii’, ‘O paji aaram se’.  

Another fan even noticed the empty pack. “Makkhan and an empty bottle in the back,” read the comment. Nice observation skills, we must say.  

Ekdum Makkhan

What do you think about Virender Sehwag’s latest post? Tell us in the comment section. 

