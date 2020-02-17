Here’s how Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar reacted when paparazzi asked about her wedding

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is currently seen as one of the judges in singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashma and more. Neha has been the talk of the town since rumours of her tying knot with Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan has been doing rounds.

Recently, a video of Aditya and Neha tying the knot on the sets of Indian Idol 11 went viral on social media. On this, Aditya said that this is all not real and fake. Recently, Neha was spotted in the city in a black dress. She was spotted giving money to small kids. Two small kids who were selling tissue rolls came to Neha and the singer very sweetly gave money to one and said to share but the other kid said that she won't share with her hence Neha gave them both money. Later, as the singer was heading towards her car a photographer asked her about her wedding to which Neha started laughing loudly.

Take a look at Neha's reaction here: