Here’s how Karanvir Bohra is parenting Bella and Vienna during lockdown

The lockdown has allowed celebrities to enjoy quality time with their family and kids, something they rarely have the time or opportunity to do when their schedules are tight and calendars full. Celebrities these days have honed on various skills and roles for their families. Social media is flooded with pictures and videos of our favorite stars sharing the load with their better halves and families, some even taking up the role of a teacher as schools are shut.

Actor Karanvir Bohra who has twin daughters - Raya Bella and Vienna with wife Teejay, spoke about the importance of involving kids to partake in household chores. The actor told a leading daily, “Whatever Teejay and I do - whether it is gardening, cleaning the house, folding clothes- we make sure to involve them a little. It gives them a sense of achievement and they feel so proud to have helped and accomplished a task. They love to help around the house, especially with watering the plants, they are true homebodies they love to spend time with the family."

Bella and Vienna, who turned three last October, also have their own Instagram page in the name of ‘TwinBabyDiaries’ with a tremendous fan following on social media. Father Karanvir Bohra further spoke about the importance of inculcating good habits in them at an early stage, saying, “They are at that age right now where they hold on to any habit- good or bad. It’s important to inculcate good habits in them at a young age, we try to do so with being strict and firm with them along with a little bit of sweetness. For any kind of habit, this is the age to start. Earlier they had an erratic sleep cycle, they would sleep late afternoon and stay up late at night. Due to the lockdown, we have developed a good habit in them - now they wake up early at 7am and sleep early by 9 pm with nap in between at 1pm."

This is the age for kids to play in the parks, be out and about, however our current circumstance doesn’t allow for parents to take that risk. So, how is Karnvir managing to keep the two toddlers occupied at home? "There are a lot of things to do for them at home. They color, paint, build blocks, watch cartoons, eat food and so much more. Our whole day goes by spending time with them. The moment they wake up, our day starts and once they sleep that’s when our day ends and we get a few hours to spend with ourselves,” said Karanvir for whom the lockdown has come with a silver lining as the actor is always on the go.

