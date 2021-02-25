Here’s how makers incorporated the story on Kulfi Kumar Bajewala in Star Plus’ Imlie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Imlie is winning hearts of the audience and has been one amongst the TOP 5 most watched shows across the channel.

While the story of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala revolved around an artist (singer) Sikandar Singh Gill having two daughters. One from the female he loved before gaining popularity and the other with whom he got married because of pressure. He had daughters from both the marriages. Sikandar leaves his partner in the village along with his daughter Kulfii and starts afresh in the City of Mumbai with his wife Loveleen and daughter Amayra. Later, destiny lands Kulfii in Sikandar’s life and he regrets the mistakes he made in the past.

Well, even in Star Plus show Imlie, Dev and Mithi met in Pagdandiya while later Dev left Mithi and his daughter (Imlie) and started off afresh in Delhi with his wife Anu and daughter Malini. Dev is also an artist (Painter) while like Loveleen in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Anu in Imlie doesn’t treat her husband right and is always negative about everything around.

While the much-awaited leap in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala never happened, it can be assumed that grown up Imlie and Amayra would be like Imlie and Malini.

