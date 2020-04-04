News

Here’s how Mohit Malhotra is spending his birthday today!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2020 06:45 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Malhotra is determined to not let the lockdown dampen his spirits on his birthday. As the actor turns a year older today, he has a lot of plans for the day. “My plan is to spend all my time with mom. She has made some deliciously yummy food and yummilicious desserts for me. This is the first time I am celebrating like this but I think it’s a blessing in disguise that I am able to spend my whole birthday with my mom and I am totally loving each and every moment of it,” says the actor.

Ask him what he wishes for on this birthday, and he says, “My first and foremost prayer this year is that we get out this Corona situation. May God cure the ones who have been affected super soon and we come out this whole pandemic safe and victorious.”

Talking about his most memorable birthday, he says, “My fondest memory of my birthday is of last year when I was able to celebrate my birthday with underprivileged kids. We got to dance and sing together and spend a lot of time together. That was one of my fondest memories. I wanted to do that again this year, but at this time, it is not possible.”

