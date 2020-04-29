Here’s how Pandya family spends their Sunday; check Hardik, Natasa and Pankhuri’s adorable video

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The cricketer and the actress got engaged this year and since then they have been giving couple goals to their fans and followers.

Both of them keep sharing pictures to treat their fans. They also share glimpses of their professional and personal life. Speaking about the same, Natasa recently shared an adorable video on her Instagram handle.

The video shows how they spent their Sunday in a fun way. In the video, the trio - Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and Pankhuri Sharma Pandya (Hardik’s sister-in-law) – can be seen bathing their furry babies.

The video is super adorable and it seems the furry babies too enjoyed their bating session. Also, one can’t miss Hardik, Natasa and Pankhuri’s expressions in the video.

Natasa captioned her post as, “Sunday funday.”

Fans made various comments on her post such as ‘You guyssss have my heart’, ‘Awww’, ‘Hilarious’, ‘Funny’, ‘Favourite fam’.

