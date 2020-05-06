News

Here’s how Pearl V Puri is RELATED to Vahbiz Dorabjee, Anita Hassanandani

The actors share common love for florescent colours…

By ShachiTapiawala
06 May 2020 03:18 PM

MUMBAI: Actors have gained a fresh fancy to florescent colours.

First came bold pink then there was yellow and a dramatic purple and now greens are ruling our television celebrities’ wardrobe. Be it an airport look or a dinner night or a happening party where you don’t want to carry yourself in bling wear, florescent colours have amplified the fashion arena.

Well, after pastels, the hottest trend of the season has been neons. From bright sunny yellow to hot pinks, the colours have been ruling the fashion charts and the runways as well!

Our television celebrities are no behind on this trend as they absolutely know how to flaunt this trend like divas… 

Vahbiz Dorabjee makes for a perfect bikini babe in her neon swimsuit… 

Pearl V Puri speaks volumes through his jacket

Anita Hassanadani shows her stylish side 

Aren’t neons an uber style statement?

Tags Pearl V Puri Vahbiz Dorabjee Anita Hassanandani Bepanah Pyaar Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil Naagin Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Krishna Cottage TellyChakkar

Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

