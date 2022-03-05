Here’s how Rakshanda Khan’s daughter Enaya is following in her footsteps

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 20:52
Here’s how Rakshanda Khan’s daughter Enaya is following in her footsteps

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na has kept the audience at the edge of their seats since its launch courtesy of its engaging and intriguing storyline. The show follows the lives of Krisha Chaturvedi (Anjali Tatrari) and Devraj Singh Rathore (Avinesh Rekhi), and we have to say that their extraordinary and mysterious love story has won the hearts of its viewers. However, over the past few weeks, it is Jaya Maa (Rakshanda Khan) who has taken center stage after showing her true colours and attempting to keep Krisha and Devraj apart. While she has been busy executing her evil plans on the show, in real life, looks like Rakshanda has planned something special for her family this Eid.

The Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na actress loves to celebrate the festival and as a child, she used to look forward to the yummy delicacies that they used to eat as well as the Eidi they used to receive. Following her footsteps is her adorable daughter – Enaya, who also gets up early in the morning every Eid and takes out her fancy purse to store all the blessings and Eidi that she receives from her relatives.

As Rakshanda Khan mentions, “My earliest childhood memories of Eid are of receiving shiny coins and crisp new notes as Eidi at every house we visited, followed by the crazy candy binges we used to have with the money the very next day. Now that I’ve grown up, I no longer receive the crisp notes, but I am the one handing them out. But now, my daughter, Enaya, wakes up every Eid morning and looks for the most important accessory - her purse to store all her share of Eidi now (laughs).”

Rakshanda also adds how Eid has always been a family affair for her and this year will be no different. As she adds, “Eid is always about just family. The only places I visit are family homes. It's always about countless bowls of sheerkhurma and early morning wafts of biryani. I come from a family of exceptional cooks, so the Eid experience is all about food coma. However, Eid this year won't be a major celebration, despite it being the first one post-pandemic, because I just lost my Nani. So, no big Eid plans. However, with my Nani always telling us to celebrate life and enjoy our family gatherings, I have planned to take my entire family out for lunch in her honour.”

While Rakshanda is all set to celebrate Eid with a sweet family lunch, Jaya Maa is eager to keep Krisha and Devraj apart. But will she be successful? Or will Krisha and Devraj’s love prevail?

To know more, tune in to Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, every Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm, only on Zee TV!

Rakshanda Khan daughter Enaya Zee TV Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na Krisha Chaturvedi Anjali Tatrari Devraj Singh Rathore Avinesh Rekhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 20:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
So Hot! PV Sindhu looks WOW in black Lehenga; WATCH VIDEO
MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Garud in the sun’s flames
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’.Garud is a mythological...
Here’s how Rakshanda Khan’s daughter Enaya is following in her footsteps
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na has kept the audience at the edge of their seats since its launch...
Oh No! Muskan Bamne aka Pakhi feels the pain of leg day; Paras Kalnawat aka Samar shares the video
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
MUMBAI: Nargis’ beauty and acting skills are still a topic of discussion. The legendary actor wowed everyone. She put...
Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi talk about their new journey on television
MUMBAI: Sambhavna Seth and Avinash Dwivedi are a much-loved couple of television. These days, they are busy with their...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
Must Read! Namrata Dutt opens up about Nargis Dutt and Sunil Dutt’s marital life
Latest Video