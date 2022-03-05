Here’s how Rakshanda Khan’s daughter Enaya is following in her footsteps

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na has kept the audience at the edge of their seats since its launch courtesy of its engaging and intriguing storyline. The show follows the lives of Krisha Chaturvedi (Anjali Tatrari) and Devraj Singh Rathore (Avinesh Rekhi), and we have to say that their extraordinary and mysterious love story has won the hearts of its viewers. However, over the past few weeks, it is Jaya Maa (Rakshanda Khan) who has taken center stage after showing her true colours and attempting to keep Krisha and Devraj apart. While she has been busy executing her evil plans on the show, in real life, looks like Rakshanda has planned something special for her family this Eid.

The Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na actress loves to celebrate the festival and as a child, she used to look forward to the yummy delicacies that they used to eat as well as the Eidi they used to receive. Following her footsteps is her adorable daughter – Enaya, who also gets up early in the morning every Eid and takes out her fancy purse to store all the blessings and Eidi that she receives from her relatives.

As Rakshanda Khan mentions, “My earliest childhood memories of Eid are of receiving shiny coins and crisp new notes as Eidi at every house we visited, followed by the crazy candy binges we used to have with the money the very next day. Now that I’ve grown up, I no longer receive the crisp notes, but I am the one handing them out. But now, my daughter, Enaya, wakes up every Eid morning and looks for the most important accessory - her purse to store all her share of Eidi now (laughs).”

Rakshanda also adds how Eid has always been a family affair for her and this year will be no different. As she adds, “Eid is always about just family. The only places I visit are family homes. It's always about countless bowls of sheerkhurma and early morning wafts of biryani. I come from a family of exceptional cooks, so the Eid experience is all about food coma. However, Eid this year won't be a major celebration, despite it being the first one post-pandemic, because I just lost my Nani. So, no big Eid plans. However, with my Nani always telling us to celebrate life and enjoy our family gatherings, I have planned to take my entire family out for lunch in her honour.”

