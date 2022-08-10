Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill’s Lucky number ‘1212’ proves she is still not over Sidharth Shukla? Details Inside

We have seen her breaking down with Sidharth’s family and mourning the loss of someone so dear to her on different occasions. However, she once again caught headlines because of this gesture of hers towards Sidharth.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 15:08
MUMBAI :Also read: Shehnaaz Gill reveals her marriage plans after Sidharth Shukla’s demise, says, “Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein…”

Sidharth Shukla’s demise had left the nation grieving the loss of the star who was still too young to bid a final good bye and it hasn’t been enough time for people to come to terms with it. Shehnaaz Gill was reportedly in love with the actor.

It simply proves she is not over him. She was quizzed about her lucky number recently and she responded saying it was ‘1212’. For the unversed, this number has a specila coonection with Sidharth as it happens to be his date of birth. Sidharth even had the same number for his car too.

Shehnaaz was seen telling that 1212 was a lucky number for her. It just shows that she holds a special place for Sidharth in her heart.

Check out the video here:

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Gesture of Pausing her Singing for Azaan in Presence of Aaditya Thackeray is winning hearts on the Internet! Watch the Video!

Credits: Filmi Beat

