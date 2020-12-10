Here’s how Shehnaaz Gill is set to welcome 2021

MUMBAI: The New Year's Eve is around the corner!

A New Year means new hopes, new spirits and new fortunes. 2020 has been a challenging year for the entire world. However, despite being the most difficult and unpredictable year, there's still plenty to be thankful for.

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill, who gained immense popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss, is still ruling hearts of millions. Shehnaaz, who is known as Punjab Ki Katrina, continues to trend often on Twitter and people are in awe with her attitude and especially her pairing with Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz is all set to welcome 2021 with open arms and warm hugs. Shehnaaz is quite active on social media and often treats her fans with her stunning photos and videos. In her latest post, Shehnaaz has extended her best wishes to her fans before stepping into 2021. She wrote, "Hello UNIVERSE! Let me give you a warm hug before we step into 2021."