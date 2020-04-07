Here’s how Sumeet Vyas REACTED when he got to know about wife Ekta Kaul’s pregnancy

MUMBAI: Ekta Kaul is one of the most popular actresses. She tied the knot with actor Sumeet Vyas in September 2018. Now, she is expecting her first child with him.

The couple managed to keep it a secret for a long time. When asked about the same, Ekta told SpotboyE.com, “So, Sumeet was shooting out of Mumbai and I was in Jammu with my parents for the initial four/five months, since it was little difficult managing alone with so many changes going on in my body. I wanted to be around my family at that time.”

She added, “So, the news of my pregnancy was controlled and hidden because of this arrangement.”

When asked how Sumeet reacted to the good news, she shared, “My mom and dad were the first ones who got to know about it. Since I tested myself at 4 am in the morning and then I waited until 6 am and then shared the news with Sumeet. I remember he was in deep slumber and he told me wait give me 10 minutes. I can’t register it right now. I will call you back and then he called back and we had our moment.”