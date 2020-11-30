Here’s how the dashing Abhishek Nigam is preparing to play a stuntman in Sony SAB’s Hero – Gayab Mode On

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is all set to launch the most awaited sci-fi show Hero- Gayab Mode On, with never seen before effects and magnificent characters, featuring Abhishek Nigam in the lead role. It is an incredible journey of a common stuntman, Veer, and his mission to search for his father. The journey, at each step, gets increasingly fascinating as Veer first chances upon the miraculous power of invisibility through a ring, transforming him into ‘Hero’, which also happens to be desired by evil aliens.

Abhishek Nigam has been training really hard for this exceptional role and talks about this unique experience as he says, “As an actor, I like to do complete justice to the role I am playing. In Hero- Gayab Mode On, my character, Veer, is of a stunts double in movies whereas, the superhero role also requires me to do a lot of stunts. I wanted to do all my stunts by myself and make my characters look as real as possible.”

He adds, “I have always been into athletics as I am a former tennis player and also used to dance. However, because of my studies, I had to put a break on all of my extra activities and hobbies. Now, here came the challenge – since I have not been a very active sports person, I have lost my flexibility and strength to a certain extent. When I got this role, my first aim was to get that back. For the same, and to take it to another level, I have been learning flips, kickboxing and parkour.”

“It has been such an exciting experience, while I have also been hurt so many times in the process. I am loving every minute of it and trying my level best to do justice to the role,” Abhishek Nigam says.