Here’s how TMKOC's Raj Anadkat AKA Tapu showcases the off-screen fun from the set; watch video

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is currently seen as Tapu AKA Tipendra Jethalal Gada in SAB TV's longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor has become a household name for his stint in the show.

The actor has also garnered a huge fan following across the nation, all thanks to his brilliant acting skills and fine personality. Raj has always tried to maintain his social media presence by being extremely active on all the social networking accounts.

The reason behind Raj's growing social media fan following is his wonderful posts which are simply amazing.

While we have seen Raj onscreen all decked up but it takes a lot of efforts for the actor to look amazing onscreen.

Raj has shared the BTS video and given credit to all the people including his makeup man, cameraman, among others.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it's such a sweet gesture of Raj to give credit to everyone for what he is.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.