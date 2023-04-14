Here’s how Zee TV actor Abhishek Malik plans to celebrate Baisakhi this year!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 14:25
Abhishek Malik

MUMBAI: Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and marks it as their new year. It is seen as a celebration of spring harvest primarily in Northern parts of India. This festival has a tremendous religious significance and is mostly celebrated annually on the 14th of April. The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated in major parts of the country with great enthusiasm and fanfare. Talking about the festival, Zee TV actor Abhishek Malik from Kumkum Bhagya shared his views on the importance and celebration of this auspicious occasion.

Abhishek Malik who essays the role of Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya mentioned, “Baisakhi marks the Sikh new year, and is one of the most auspicious days for us. Every year my mom and wife makes Kada Prasad and offer it to Wahe Guru seeking his blessings by going to a Gurdwara, it’s like a yearly ritual that we follow. The celebration will be more special this year as my mom is visiting us from Delhi. And along with my wife, they will surely make some amazing Punjabi delicacies that I cannot wait to eat. This festival holds a special significance in our lives as we follow all the traditions and celebrate it with lots of love. Baisakhi Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan!”

While Abhishek Malik is too excited to celebrate Baisakhi with his mother and wife, the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya will leave the viewers on the edge of their seats. 

Abhishek Malik Baisakhi Kumkum Bhagya Akshay Gurdwara Baisakhi Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 14:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Really!Sonam Kapoor once talked about her advantage of being good-looking, netizens says “when did she become eligible to judge acting?”
MUMBAI : Sonam Kapoor is the quintessential fashionista of Bollywood. She might not have made it big in the box office...
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Pooja Hegde reveals, “I am very much single”
MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry. She has been a part of many...
What! Salman Khan once asked Katrina Kaif to ‘change’ her short dress, as he expects his actresses to be dressed modestly on sets
MUMBAI : Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The actor is known for his massy entertainers and his...
Here’s how Zee TV actor Abhishek Malik plans to celebrate Baisakhi this year!
MUMBAI: Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and marks it as their new year. It is seen as a celebration of...
Exclusive! Sukesh Anand to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.While every day, our diligent scribes are...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Oh No! Veer tries to save Eisha from Armaan
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Recent Stories
Sonam Kapoor
Really!Sonam Kapoor once talked about her advantage of being good-looking, netizens says “when did she become eligible to judge acting?”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sukesh Anand
Exclusive! Sukesh Anand to enter Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi
Anupmaaa
Kya Baat Hai! A Mahasagam episode to take place between Anupmaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Ambedkar Jayanti
&TV Actors pay tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang actor Kashish Duggal: I believe there cannot be any comparison between two people and their situations
Priyamvada Kant
Not your usual villain says Priyamvada Kant from Star Bharat’s ‘Woh Toh Hai Albela’
Entertainment Ki Raat
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Exclusive! Rashami Desai and Gaurav Dubey to grace the show