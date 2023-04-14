Here’s how Zee TV actor Abhishek Malik plans to celebrate Baisakhi this year!

MUMBAI: Baisakhi is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and marks it as their new year. It is seen as a celebration of spring harvest primarily in Northern parts of India. This festival has a tremendous religious significance and is mostly celebrated annually on the 14th of April. The festival of Baisakhi is celebrated in major parts of the country with great enthusiasm and fanfare. Talking about the festival, Zee TV actor Abhishek Malik from Kumkum Bhagya shared his views on the importance and celebration of this auspicious occasion.

Abhishek Malik who essays the role of Akshay in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya mentioned, “Baisakhi marks the Sikh new year, and is one of the most auspicious days for us. Every year my mom and wife makes Kada Prasad and offer it to Wahe Guru seeking his blessings by going to a Gurdwara, it’s like a yearly ritual that we follow. The celebration will be more special this year as my mom is visiting us from Delhi. And along with my wife, they will surely make some amazing Punjabi delicacies that I cannot wait to eat. This festival holds a special significance in our lives as we follow all the traditions and celebrate it with lots of love. Baisakhi Diyan Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyan!”

While Abhishek Malik is too excited to celebrate Baisakhi with his mother and wife, the upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya will leave the viewers on the edge of their seats.