Here’s a sweet secret Kartik and Sara are hiding from Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV brings viewers the best of both worlds with its blockbuster weekend primetime offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, romance and everything that’s brewing in B-town!

In the upcoming episode of the show, the viewers are in for lots of masti with the leads of the upcoming film, Love Aaj kal – Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. The co-stars share a unique camaraderie off-screen and their sizzling chemistry is definitely evident on-screen. The actors got up-close and personal about their soon-to-be released movie and about how they met.

In one of Sara’s social media posts where she thanked Imitiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan and other co-stars for making the shooting of Love Aaj Kal so memorable, Ranveer Singh was quick to remind her who introduced her to Kartik. However, that seems to be false with the actress’ latest update. “Kartik and I actually did not meet the first time via Ranveer Singh. We had already met before. But we keep the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is such a sweetheart”, the actress revealed. For more such juicy tidbits, catch Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan make some interesting revelations on Pro Music Countdown on February 9th at 6 PM, only on Zee TV.