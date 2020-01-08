Here’s the CUTEST THING that happened during MTV Roadies Revolution’s Chandigarh auditions

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies has been one of the best reality shows on Indian Television.



The show has a loyal fanbase right from the first season it went on air and every time, there are fans who eagerly wait for the show to begin.



The show particularly has attracted a lot of traction from youngsters and the format of the show is loved so much that it has completed 16 successful seasons. The show will soon commence the 17th season!



The auditions of the same has begun with full swing. Every year, Chandigarh auditions look quite interesting and exciting. This year, ex-contestants Ashish Bhatia and Aarushi Dutta were also present at the auditions to promote and motivate the contestants for the auditions. One of the cutest things that happened during Chandigarh audition is that Rannvijay’s cute little daughter Kainaat Singha also came in with her daddy dearest. Few fans who were aware of Kainaat being present at the auditions brought gifts for her.



Have a look at the video:

Well, the auditions and the show looks like a lot of fun filled with many surprises for the viewers.



Are you excited for MTV Roadies Revolution? Hit the comment section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.