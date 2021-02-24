Here’s the hilarious reason that makes Anjali Tatrari feel left out while working with boy gang in SKSS

MUMBAI: The most-awaited show Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii finally hit the small screens on 22nd February. The show which became the talk of the town has managed to live up to the expectations and the first episode has got great reviews from the viewers.

Anjali Tatrari and Kunal Saluja play the lead roles on the show. Sargam and Aparshakti's brand new pairing is touted to be the most successful on-screen jodis of the telly world.

Anjali who made a successful debut with her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has raised the bar high with her first show itself and fans are expecting much more with Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii.

The show is the second season of the hit sitcom Saas Bina Sasural which starred Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja in the lead roles.

Well, Anjali is currently shooting with a gang of boys on the sets of the show and it is a new experience for her.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Anjali spoke about her experience of being surrounded by a bunch of men at her workplace and how it is different from a normal situation.

Anjali said, "Everyone is extremely supportive and protective of me. They all play pranks on me and also trouble me a lot. In fact, the worst part is sometimes I feel left out as they don't want to include me in some of their conversations."

Having said that, Anjali revealed that they all pamper her a lot. Anjali also revealed how they stand by her when someone troubles her and that's the bond they share.

Well, Anjali is definitely the center of attraction on the sets of the show and she is completely enjoying every bit of it.

