Here’s The Launch Date Of Star Plus' Dance Plus 5

MUMBAI: After having four successful series of Dance +, the makers are all set to be back with its fifth installment. Dance + series have seen tremendous success across the nation. The series witnessed several impeccable dancers who made everyone including the judges go gaga. The show has also seen a lot of inspiring stories which will melt your heart.

And this time, two of the biggest entertainment platforms have come together for the fifth season of the show. Apart from airing on one of the most popular channel Star Plus, Dance + 5 is all set to go digital. It will also be available on Hotstar.

So, folks, brace yourself as Dance + 5 is all set to hit the small screen soon. Yes, you heard it right! The show will start airing from 9th November onwards on Star Plus at 10.30 pm. Can’t hold back your excited, isn’t it? So can’t we!

The makers have left no stone unturned to make the fifth season more exciting and watch-worthy than the previous ones. Just like the show, the judge’s panel too has been quite interesting for all the seasons. Well-known choreographer Remo D’Souza along with his team Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak has been incredibly mentoring the contestants. Also, Raghav Juyal’s amazing anchoring is a cherry on the cake.

How excited are you for Dance + 5? Tell us in the comments.