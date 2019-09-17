Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Colors' Vish

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vish is gaining immense popularity among viewers.

The current track of the show revolves around Aliya and Aditya being married to each other, thus ruining Sabrina’s efforts to separate them.

Sabrina has successfully given some sort of poison to Aliya, because of which the baby in Aliya’s womb turns into a vishpurush.

Aliya is in extreme pain after consuming the poisonous drink.

In the upcoming episodes, Aliya keeps a special puja for the child inside her womb so that the baby doesn’t become a vishpurush.

