News

Here’s the next BIG TWIST in Colors' Vish

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 01:45 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Vish is gaining immense popularity among viewers.

The current track of the show revolves around Aliya and Aditya being married to each other, thus ruining Sabrina’s efforts to separate them.

Sabrina has successfully given some sort of poison to Aliya, because of which the baby in Aliya’s womb turns into a vishpurush.

Aliya is in extreme pain after consuming the poisonous drink.

In the upcoming episodes, Aliya keeps a special puja for the child inside her womb so that the baby doesn’t become a vishpurush.

Do you think Aliya and Aditya will be successful in keeping their baby safe from Sabrina?

Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Vish, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar

past seven days