Here’s the reason why Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working well. Will the magic continue post leap?

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 15:41
MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers love the chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances keep the viewers intrigued.

The show is doing well since it went on-air. There was a small gap of time when the viewers were not satisfied with the track of Ram losing his memory but the writers covered the track really well and the viewership went high.

Recently, Ram’s mother and brother, Swati and Lakhan respectively, entered the show. The storyline has become more interesting for the viewers now.

But the question is – Through all the ups and downs of the show, the viewership has been strong, so what’s the reason?

The answer is – Ram and Priya.

There are times when the viewers don’t like certain things about a show but still continue to watch it, which means that there is something that the viewers cannot move away from.

Similarly, in case of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, there were times when the viewers wanted new characters which happened recently but the viewers supported the show even at times when they felt they didn’t get what they had expected.

No matter what, viewers were hooked to the show because the moments between Ram and Priya were worth watching every second of.

It’s the fun and love between the couple that really refreshes a person. Apart from the couple, it’s the friendship goals that the show sets.

Everytime, Ram goofs up in choosing his words wisely, Priya’s one look at him just sets the mood.

Everytime, Brinda or Adi sense that there is something fishy going on, their way of protecting Priya and Ram is simply sweet.

Now the question arises – Will the show be able to maintain it’s viewership after the leap? If yes, how?

As per sources, the show is soon going to take a leap after which, Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor and Rhea Sharma will be entering the show.

Along with this, it is also said that Ram and Priya will exit the storyline post leap.

Will the writers be able to keep the magic of the show intact?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

