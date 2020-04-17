Here’s what 3AM friends Tejasswi Prakash and Namish Taneja talk about

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular TV actresses. She is presently making headlines for her performance in adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Tejaswwi’s co-star of Swaragini, Namish Taneja wishes her well and also has something to say about her. Namish and Tejasswi are close pals and are still in touch post the show’s wrap up. So much so that Namish calls her his 3 am friend.

In conversation with E Times, Namish shared of watching KKK10 and also mentioned of Tejaswwi calling him whenever in a confusion at any hour of the day, thus making them 3 am friends. He was quoted saying, “I am her friend so I should definitely watch her show and even she should. We are 3 am friends. Whenever she has any confusion, we talk to each other over the phone.” Revealing of Tejaswwi being his favorite co-star and he lovingly calls her Teju, “Tejasswi is mera teju. She is my favourite co-actor.”

Talking about their bond which has only strengthened over the years, he said, “Our bonding has been very great and we have remained friends even post the show. We are currently busy with our TV projects but our friendship is still good. We call up each other and often talk.”

Also being all praises for Tejaswwi for her performance in KKK10, he said, “I have watched her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and I think she is great. I call up and even tell her how well she has performed during the stunts or in which episode she has spoken a lot.”

