Here’s what Farnaz Shetty a.k.a. Mastani from Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal does during her leisure time on the sets!

MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical magnum opus – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal - that brought to us the forgotten story of Kashibai. Presenting the tale of one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire, the show started off with a bang. However, it is the twists and turns in the storyline that has made everyone excited, especially with Kashibai (Riya Sharma) getting to know about Bajirao’s (Rohit Chandel) relationship with Mastani (Farnaz Shetty).

While all the actors are working round the clock to keep their audience entertained, Mastani a.k.a Farnaz Shetty ensures to take some time out from her busy schedule to follow her hobbies and do what she loves. She has realized the importance of giving herself some time to enjoy during her hectic shoot schedule, and she has even bought a canvas board recently to paint and rejuvenate herself from her daily tiredness.

As Farnaz Shetty shared, “Since my childhood, I have always been interested in making paintings. However, after I started my career in acting, I didn’t get a lot of time to follow my hobbies. Having said that, since I started shooting for Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, I have made sure that I spare some time from my busy schedule and paint at least a small piece of art. Since we stay on the sets itself, we do save on the traveling time, which I judiciously use to follow my passion for painting. . In fact, I recently even bought a new canvas board, which I use to enjoy my ‘me’ time. I start painting whenever we get breaks in between the shoot or after pack-up, and it truly helps me rejuvenate myself after a hectic day of work. The whole team of Kashibai has also encouraged me a lot and I am truly happy that I am getting a chance to follow my passion as well as work at the same time.

Well, that’s one way to spend some quality time, isn’t it? In the meantime, it will be interesting to see what Kashibai does in the upcoming episodes after finding out about Bajirao and Mastani’s relationship.

To know what happens next, tune into Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, every Monday to Friday at 10 PM, only on Zee TV!