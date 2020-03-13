Here’s what Hina Khan have to say about Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes…

MUMBAI: kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular shows.

With its intriguing narrative, the reboot version has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Fans also love how the cast bond off the screen. Erica Fernandes stepped into the shoes of Prerna and Parth Samthaan became Anurag. Later, Hina Khan joined in as Komolika. While working together, they all shared a great rapport and that continues even now when Hina has quit the show.

She is friends with her colleagues such as Erica Fernandes, Shubhaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, and a few others. Be it birthday’s or spending quality time, the actors don’t miss an opportunity to meet each other and once again, the actors and now friends got together to celebrate Parth’s birthday party. While we know that Hina fondly calls Parth ‘Partho’ .

Well, now, Hina has shared a few kind words for the on-screen couple Erica and Parth. Take a look:

Cheers to stronger bonds!