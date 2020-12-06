Here’s what Namik Paul is up to these days!

MUMBAI: He might have not done many shows that have set milestones, but that is because of his unconventional acting and looks, which are international in ways more than one.

Well, we are talking about handsome Namik Paul undoubtedly who is one of the most versatile actors. While he made people go crazy about him, in shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewana Tha and Kasautii Zindagii Kii, people love him most for his role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

Post Kasautii, Namik has been away from the small screen. And the reason behind his break is to be blamed for the pandemic.

Yes, it’s been more than eight months that Namik has gone to his hometown Dehradun enjoying time with his parents.

In a chat with us Namik mentioned that after several years he got an opportunity to spend time with his family that too for so many months. “Well, it always feels great to be at the place where you were born. I am someone who likes peace and no other better place than Dehradun. In fact, consider the pandemic to be lucky as I got to spend time with my parents. However, I hope I don’t end up gaining weight relishing mom ke haath ka Khanna. I am keeping myself busy by working out and learning new instruments. I am trying my hands-on Guitar. However, I am looking forward to getting back to work soon.”