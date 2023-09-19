Here’s what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Neeharika Roy has to say about her bond with actress Nikki Sharma

MUMBAI: Zee TV's two remarkable shows, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan and Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, both produced by Studio LSD Productions, have captured the hearts of audiences all over India. Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, a contemporary romantic drama set in modern-day Vrindavan, has consistently remained a beloved choice for viewers since its inception. Owing its success to its captivating storyline and well-defined characters, including Mohan (played by Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (portrayed by Neeharika Roy), and Damini (played by Sambhabana Mohanty). On the other hand, the recently launched Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti explores the healing power of love in a contemporary take on the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Arjun Bijlani as Shiv and Nikki Sharma as Shakti.

In a special Mahasangam episode, Shakti with her family will be seen visiting Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s residence to invite them to her sister, Rimjhim's (Reva Kaurase) wedding; and to win Shakti's friendship, Shiv will be seen going behind her. Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) is scared of her concealed past with Radha as she discovers Shiv's presence in the Trivedi house. And on the other hand, Damini plans to steal property documents amidst the festival celebrations.

It will indeed be a grand celebration as Shiv, Shakti, Radha and Mohan are coming together for the special episode of Janmashtami. In the special episode, viewers will get to witness how Gungun faces a life-threatening situation, and Mandira and Damini will make an evil plan together against Radha-Mohan and Shiv-Shakti. While on screen it will be high-end drama for the viewers, off-screen a heartwarming friendship has been formed between the lead actresses Neeharika and Nikki, similar to their character’s bond. After collaborating for numerous scenes together, they have formed a profound friendship!

Neeharika Roy said "It is always fun to work with Shabir, Arjun, and Nikki together. Combining two fantastic shows into a single momentous episode is a rare and remarkable experience. Not only have we crafted a memorable episode for our viewers, but I've also found wonderful friends among my co-stars. And my friendship with Nikki has only become stronger by shooting for these special Mahasangam episodes. It is not easy to get along with everyone in life, very few make that impression in your heart in a short span of time where you want to make an effort for people to stay in your life, Nikki has become that friend in life. And now, it’s not just that we're co-stars anymore; she is like a sister to me.”

While Neeharika is happy to have found a friend in her colleague Nikki, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how Shakti and Radha will save themselves from the evil plan of Damini and Mandira!

To know what happens next, Tune into Zee TV's Shri Krishna Janmashtami Mahasangam episodes on September 13 and 14 from 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm!