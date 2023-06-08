Here’s what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan's actress Kirti Nagpure does during her leisure time on set!

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Mohan accepts being in love with Radha and is all set to express it to her with a sweet gesture. However, Damini creates a big problem by executing her evil plan of getting Radha, who is not guilty, arrested for Mohan’s deceased wife- Tulsi’s (Kirti Nagpure) death.



Amidst their demanding shoot schedule, actors find moments to embrace their passions. Popular actress Kirti Nagpure, an avid reader and painter, prioritizes time for her passions both on set and at home. Despite her busy on-set hours, she indulges in books during breaks and has turned her makeup room into an ongoing painting project. Rejuvenation through outdoor and indoor activities is crucial for their lives, and Kirti understands the significance of finding time for personal interests.



Kirti Nagpure said, “For a long time, painting has always been my secret joy. Despite the demanding shoot schedule, I manage to steal moments on set to transform my makeup room into a canvas. It's my escape from the crazy working hours, bringing a sense of peace and rejuvenation. Painting is truly therapeutic and allows me to find inner peace."



Well, that’s one way to enjoy time at the workplace, isn’t it?



While Kirti indulges in her delightful painting, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness if Mohan will save Radha or believe Damini’s lie. Will Damini be successful in creating differences between Radha and Mohan after all?



To know what happens next, watch Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan every day at 8 pm, only on Zee TV!