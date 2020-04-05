Here’s what Saumya Tandon is doing during this lockdown

MUMBAI: Actor Saumya Tandon has been taking this self-quarantine very seriously. The actor says that she and her family members are staying put at home and have been taking all the precautions. “As there is a 21-day lockdown, so we are definitely not going out of the house until and unless there is an emergency. Secondly, there is a huge panic in people's mind that there will be no basic amenities. They feel there will be a lockdown and so we will not have food and we need to hoard a lot of stuff. I am not doing that. Apart from that, if I am opening doors or taking milk packets or even if I have to go to buy groceries, I wear gloves and a mask. Whenever I come inside my house, I throw the gloves, wash my hands properly and wash my clothes,” she says.

Talking about the diet and fitness measures that she is following at home, Saumya says, “We don't really have a choice to go to the gym or for pilates or even on a walk, so what I do is Yoga. I get up early in the morning and do as much as I can. I am doing Yoga every day and am also trying to upload some videos if people want to take some ideas or get inspired. As far as diet is concerned, I am eating regular food. I usually don't eat sweets and maida, which I am maintaining and there is no option of eating anything from outside, though there are restaurants delivering food home. I do not recommend that anybody should order food from outside. Please cook at home, even if you are eating basic rice and pulses. Try to avoid outside food as much as you can.”

The actor urges others to take this lockdown seriously as well. “I think it is the need of the hour and this lockdown is important. Yes, it's true that daily wage workers are going to suffer and it is going to be huge slow down in the economy but we don't have a choice because we are the second-largest populated country in the world. We don't even have that kind of medical facilities that other developed countries have. We won't even have enough hospital beds to be able to accommodate so many people if this spreads. So, we have to slow down the process of this spread so that our government is able to arrange for more beds, more ventilators and this will also give time to the scientists to come out with the vaccination,” she says.

Ask her how she spends her time at home, and Saumya says, “I am spending time with my family. We always keep cribbing that we don't have time for each other, well, now we do. So, the first thing that we have is a lot of time to spend with our family, connect with each other, have conversations, as in our normal lives we don't get to do that. I am reading books, I am not watching a lot of films and television but I am indulging myself with board games like monopoly, carrom, chess etc. It is a bit frustrating that we can’t go out, but I am making the most of it.” Saumya got lot of appreciatino for the roel of Anita Bhabhi ni Benaifer and Sanjay Kohli's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. The show is having re-runs and is keeping the audiences glued to TV.