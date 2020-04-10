Here’s what Surbhi Jyoti wants to ask Pearl V Puri, KSG and Ali Fazal

MUMBAI: The beautiful and talented actress Surbhi Jyoti gained immense love from fans from her debut show Qubool Hai and viewers enjoyed her and co-star Karan Singh Grover’s chemistry.

Surbhi got another big break in her career by bagging TV’s popular supernatural show Naagin 3. Along with playing the role of Naagin to the T, her chemistry opposite Pearl V Puri in the show was also well appreciated.

The actress is back in news as she is seen in a music video titled Aaj Bhi along with actor Ali Fazal.

Yesterday, TellyChakkar went live with Surbhi Jyoti and asked what is that one thing she would like to ask her co-stars Pearl V Puri, Karan Singh Grover and Ali Fazal. She replied, “When I met Pearl last time he was talking about some music video hence I want to know the status about it. To KSG I want to ask if he does intense workout every day or alternate days and to Ali I want to ask the storyline of web-series Mirzapur 2.”