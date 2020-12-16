Here’s when Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath will deliver her second baby

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Kapil Sharma is a popular name today. The comedian, television producer, actor, and host is known best for hosting the The Kapil Sharma Show. In 2018, Kapil announced his marriage. The actor took to social media to inform fans about tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath. The couple has been happily married since.

On December 10, 2019, Kapil and Ginny welcomed their first child. The two became proud parents of a little baby girl and decided to name her, Anayra Sharma.

Kapil surprised fans when the news of his wife Ginni expecting their second baby surfaced. While we still can’t get enough of Anayra’s cuteness, it has been reported that the telly couple is set to embrace parenthood again. According to media reports, Ginni is pregnant again, and the couple is all geared up to welcome their second child soon.

It came as pleasant news to the audience, and they joined the Sharmas in their excitement of welcoming the new member of their family. The couple is yet to confirm the big news officially.

Ginni is currently in her third trimester, and the world would receive the news of the little munchkin’s arrival by the end of January or the first week of February.

We hope that the to-be-mother and the baby remain in the best of health.

