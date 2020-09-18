Here’s when Star Bharat’s Gupta & Sons will hit the TV screens

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with yet another update from the world of television.

The show was earlier touted to be a family drama however the channel decided to change genre and make it a comedy drama. The cast had already shot in Banaras before the lockdown. However, the channel decided to scrap the entire shooting sequence and start afresh.

Gupta & Sons is a shoe based on four brothers. The popular actors namely Hiten Tejwani, Sonal Vengurlekar and Parineeta Borthakur will play the leads in the show.

While we exclusively reported about that the show will launch on 5 October, we now have laid our hand on the time slot of the show.

Well, sources have it that Gupta & Sons will be airing from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm.

