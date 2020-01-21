Here’s who played Nakuul and Anya’s parents in Never Kiss Your Best Friend and why are they so special

MUMBAI: Never Kiss Your Best Friend is a story about two best friends, reconnecting after a long separation and the existence of a curious history between them, grappling with their complicated feelings for each other which is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Actors Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh feel great sharing the screen with veteran actors. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi known for her popular performances in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Jazbat, Aag plays Nakuul’s mother and Rituraj Singh, who has played different roles in a number of Indian TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat aired on Zee TV in 1993, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Warrior High, Aahat, and Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum is playing father of Nakuul's father.

Also in the show, we have Niki Aneja who has worked as a model, compere, VJ, host,and actress in TV and Films. She has acted in over 31 television serials across genres and Vivek Mushran has worked on many projects like Bewaffa se Waffa, First Love Letter, Saudagar and also in TV shows, they both are parents to Anya Singh.

Nakuul Mehta shares, "It is a great honour that I am getting the opportunity to work with such talented and experienced actors like Suchitra and Niki ma'am, Rituraj and Vivek sir. They play Anya and my parents and it was a thorough joy working and interacting with them on set. I have been a fan of their work and I’m grateful that I am getting to share screen space with such phenomenal actors."

The story plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they meet after years of separation.

The show, based on a book by the same name written by author Sumrit Shahi is currently streaming on ZEE5.