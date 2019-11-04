News

Here’s why Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’s leap has been kept on hold

04 Nov 2019 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kullfi Kumarr Bajwala has managed to keep viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and talented star cast consisting Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand and child artist Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh.

No doubt the show has a very strong fan base and masses look forward to watch the show.

Recently, recently, there were reports that Aakriti and Mohit are making an exit from the show. It was being said that Gul Khan's show is going to take a leap as there has been a dip in its TRPs.

Later, it was mentioned that leap is not happening and Mohit and Aakriti are very much part of the show.

However, TellyChakkar has learnt the actual reason behind the show not taking a leap or maybe we can say it has been kept on hold is because of change in timeslot. The makers decided to not go for a story jump.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka took away the time slot of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala at 8.30 pm while Kullfi shifted to 6.30 pm.  

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala was reported to have a spin-off earlier but later, sources revealed that the reports are baseless. 

