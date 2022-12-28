Here’s why Kundali Bhagya’s Preejun is working wonders while Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranbir is failing

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

On the other hand we have Kundali Bhagya which stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Aliya forces Mihika to make Sid and Prachi get married

When it comes to the storyline of the show, Kumkum Bhagya has really confused the audience and the story is all over the place. According to the fans, the chemistry between Prachi and Ranbir is really shaken and Rhea and Aliya have mostly won the game even though they are exposed now.

There are reports that Kumkum Bhagya is soon going for a leap and the audience are not really impressed by it as their expectations with the powerful couple has already been destroyed. The audience demands to see love in its purest form but unfortunately the show isn’t meeting their expectations.

Talking about another show, Kundali Bhagya, where there chances of failure for the couple not working, it’s a surprise that the audience have really grown to like Shakti Arora with Shraddha Arya. Sure there are still old Karan-Preeta videos doing the rounds but we can say that most of the viewers have already forgotten Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan and we must say Shakti Arora has done a fantastic job by taking over the character which was really unexpected. The viewers were dearly waiting for Arjun to reveal his real identity and he finally did. The expectations were happily met.

Preeta-Arjun, as it has become now, is really working wonders in comparison to Prachi-Ranbir.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Aliya forces Mihika to make Sid and Prachi get married

Which couple do you like the most?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.