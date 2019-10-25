News

Here’s why Mallika Singh is APT to play the role of Radha in RadhaKrishn!

25 Oct 2019 02:35 PM

MUMBAI: The love and spirit of Radha and Krishna was given a new twist in RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat. The show speaks of Radha's love for Lord Krishna, which knew no bounds, and focuses how their love was pure and stood the test of time.

Played by Mallika Singh, Radha looks elegant and dream-like, and we think she is perfect for the role.

Thanks to the grace and elegance with which she carries herself, she captures the attention of the audience. Let’s check out all the looks of Mallika Singh that make her a complete dream girl….



