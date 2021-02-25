Here’s why Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 has been slated to release on Star Bharat

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Conituning with the trend of season 2, Star Bharat is all set to launch Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 which was initially aired on Star Plus. (Read here: Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2)

Sources tell us that there’s a deep-rooted reason about this change.

A source close to the project revealed, “Star Bharat is doing an experiment with Pratigya 2. It’s success or failure would determine the programming plan of the channel. Stakes are high on the show. Basically, the idea is to understand what kind of shows would work better for the channel. Star Bharat might go under major revamp. Pratigya 2 is expected to revive Star Bharat”.

We couldn’t connect with the channel’s spokesperson for a comment.

For the uninitiated, the shoot of Pratigya 2 has begun at the beautiful location of Pryaagraj. Actors Pooja Gor, Arhaan Behl and Anupam Shyam have already been shooting for the show.

The show will be produced by Rajan Shahi’s Directors’ Kut Production in collaboration with Creative Producer Pearl Grey who originally helmed the show.

