Here’s why Parth Samthaan APOLOGISED to Scarlett Rose

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan very effortlessly fits into the bandwagon which carries all dapper looking men. His fans, specially his female fans consider him an eye candy. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry. The actor has managed to captivate his fans and audience with his charming personality. (Read here: ‘SPARKS FLEW’ when Parth Samthaan met ‘HER’)

Fans not only love watching him on television but since they can’t have enough of him, they take to social media to know more about all what he is upto. Now along with this, Parth is also in very good terms with Scarlett Rose, who happens to be his ex-colleague (from Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan) and a very dear friend. While they don’t hang out very often, they make it a point to be with each other on special occasions.

Well, it was Scarlet’s birthday recently, and Parth forgot to wish her. In order to cajole her, he took to Instagram stories and apologised to her. He wrote: Belated happy birthday Kalet… Sorry I couldn’t wish you… atleast you will remember me as the last person to wish. Forgive me pleach.

Have a look at the post:

Well, looking at Parth’s genuine yet adorable apology, Scarlet forgave him and wrote: You are forgiven my child, now come to Goa.

Have a look at her post:

Scarlett and Parth surely set some major friendship goals.

