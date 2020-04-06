Here’s why Ram Kapoor is JEALOUS of his dog; watch

MUMBAI: Ram Kapoor is a well-known film and television actor. The actor, known for TV shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, has carved a niche for himself by showcasing his acting chops.

On the personal front, he is happily married to actress Gautami Kapoor. The actor is jealous to see his wife's attention getting divided. He can be seen complaining about the same in a recent video that he shared on his Instagram account. The adorable video has Ram's dog 'Popeye' in it and he can be seen getting pampered by the former's wife Gautami. The Ghar Ek Mandir actress in the video is seen feeding her dog with her hands lovingly as Ram captures them both on his phone.

Seeing Gautami pamper Popeye, Ram complains to everyone and says that she has never fed him with her hand in their 17 years of marriage. He even asks someone to shoot him and that he wants to die after seeing this. Gautami is unable to control herself and burst into laughter.

Check out the adorable video here.