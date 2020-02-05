Here’s why Shehnaaz Kaur Gill LEFT amidst the press conference in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the biggest reality shows ruling the hearts of the audience at the moment.

The drama, controversies, fights and entertainment are only escalating with each passing episode. This season has been quite unique as many controversies related to the contestants came out in the open.

The upcoming episodes have become even more interesting as the makers have planned for one of the most awaited activities for the housemates and the viewers. A number of media reporters have shot for an interesting task wherein they would ask sassy and controversial questions to the contestants.

In one of the promos, Shehnaaz was seen walking out of the press conference in the middle. If you are one amongst them who has fallen for the incredible editing skills of the makers, let us reveal the reason why Shehnaaz walked out of the press conference.

Since the minute, the press conference began, Shehnaaz got an urge to use the washroom and Shehnaaz being Shehnaaz took her small washroom break amidst the press conference.

